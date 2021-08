The 2021 U.S. Open begins on August 30 and there's sky-high anticipation. On the men's side, the 2021 U.S. Open field seems to be more open than in previous iterations, adding even more intrigue. The bracket is still full of talent, though, as the last major of the season arrives. A Grand Slam title is in the balance, and some of the best and brightest will be on the stage on the men's side of the U.S. Open 2021.