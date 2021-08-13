Duff Goldman Just Revealed The Sweetest Nickname In This Baby Photo

Famed TV personality, author, and chef Robert Irvine is known to most as a "tough love" kind of man. Even the woman he loves is tough – Irvine is married to former pro wrestler Gail Kim. Fans from all over have been able to see Irvine's always caring attitude on shows like the Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" (he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he isn't "an angry man," just a "passionate" one). Other things Irvine is known for? He's on a mission to get folks eating healthier. He also does as much as he can to give back to the military, as the British-born chef was part of the Royal Navy in the United Kingdom, per U.S. Veterans Magazine).