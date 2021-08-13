'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Trailer Takes Us to the Grim and Gruesome City of Provincetown

"Like a haunting… A 'good' haunting." Cranked Up has unveiled an official trailer for an indie supernatural horror thriller titled Double Walker, from filmmaker Colin West, produced and co-written by and starring Sylvie Mix. "She was given two choices: live one more day as a human, or live forever as a ghost. She chose the latter." Sylvie Mix stars as a young Ghost who walks the earth mostly unseen, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past. One by one she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death, though her plan is derailed when she meets Jack, a very kind cinema usher who inadvertently intercepts as she's stalking her next victim. While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on. Also starring Jacob Rice, Maika Carter, Justin Rose, Tina Matthews, and Quinn Armstrong. This looks like a good ghostie revenge thriller indie discovery.