'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Trailer Takes Us to the Grim and Gruesome City of Provincetown
The Red Tide is coming in. FX has released the first trailer for the tenth season of its hit horror anthology, American Horror Story. Subtitled Double Feature, the season will be split into two parts: Red Tide, premiering on August 25 and taking place “by the sea," and Death Valley, which will take place "by the sand." The new trailer — for part one, Red Tide — promises to pack twice the punch as a usual AHS season, with stars like Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, and Sarah Paulson set to return.collider.com
