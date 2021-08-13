Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nanci Griffith, Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter, dead at 68

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObcQ2_0bR3qTy800

Nanci Griffith, a Grammy Award-winning folk and country singer-songwriter who wrote “Love at the Five and Dime,” died Friday, her manager confirmed. She was 68.

Griffith, who survived cancer twice during the 1990s, died in Nashville, Tennessee, Variety reported. No cause of death was given.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment, Griffith’s management company, said in a statement.

Nanci Caroline Smith was born July 6, 1953, in Seguin, Texas, and was raised in Austin, Rolling Stone reported. She played at clubs and festivals in her native state and began her career as a teacher after attending the University of Texas, the magazine reported.

She switched to music full time in 1977 and married fellow performer Eric Taylor. They divorced in 1982, according to Rolling Stone.

A good singer in her own right, Griffith was better known for songs she wrote for others. “Love at the Five and Dime” was a country hit that rose to No. 3 on the country charts for Kathy Mattea, while “Outbound Plane” was a top-10 hit for Suzy Bogguss, Variety reported.

She recorded duets with Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Willie Nelson, Darius Rucker and the Chieftans, according to the website.

Griffith won a Grammy Award in 1993 for “Other Voices, Other Rooms,” an album of country cover songs.

Griffith released her debut album, “There’s a Light Beyond These Woods,” in 1978, Rolling Stone reported. Her second album, “Poet in My Window,” was released in 1982.

She signed with Philo and got national attention with her albums, “Once in a Very Blue Moon” and “The Last of the True Believers,” according to the magazine.

Griffith was the first artist to record Julie Gold’s song, “From a Distance,” which became a big pop hit for Bette Midler in 1990.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
55K+
Followers
65K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mattea
Person
Nanci Griffith
Person
Julie Gold
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Philo
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Suzy Bogguss
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
John Prine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone#Folk Singer#Singer Songwriter#Rollingstone#The University Of Texas#Chieftans#Instagram#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicCMT

CMT Rewind: Randy Travis’ “Diggin’ Up Bones'” Showcases Classic Country’s Timeless Perseverance

Thirty-five years ago, Randy Travis was five years past moving to a country music community in Nashville that was deep in the throes of its love affair with pop music’s cosmopolitan appeal. Dusty, rhinestone-desiring cowboys were long past being compromised by the allure of the star-spangled rodeo. Instead, worldwide TV stardom, MTV glamour, and extraordinary revenue defined the genre. However, a roughhousing juvenile delinquent from a small North Carolina town with a sound called “too country” by record executives looking for the “next big thing” stayed the course and proved that everything old is ultimately timeless via singles like 1986’s “Diggin’ Up Bones.”
Austin, TXCMT

In Memoriam: Five Must-Listen Nanci Griffith Songs

On August 13, 2021, iconic “folkabilly” singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith passed away at 68. For four decades, she — alongside artists including John Prine — represented the generational continuation of folk-style singer-songwriter excellence emerging from Austin, Texas’ capital city. Griffith was frequently a performer on the PBS music program Austin City Limits. Also, in 1994, she won a Grammy Award for her tenth studio album Other Voices, Other Rooms, plus in 2008, the Americana Music Association awarded her its Americana Trailblazer Award.
Nashville, TNfroggyweb.com

Nashville notes

Variety reports that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith died Friday in Nashville. She was 68. Though a highly respected artist in her own right, she’s perhaps best known for writing songs that became hits for others, like “Love at the Five and Dime” for Kathy Mattea and “Outbound Plane” by Suzy Bogguss. In the ’80s, Griffith scored two top-40 country hits — “Lonestar State of Mind” and “I Knew Love” — and also recorded duets with Willie Nelson, Darius Rucker, Emmylou Harris and many other artists. She was also the first to record “From a Distance,” which later became a massive hit for Bette Midler.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Nanci Griffith, In Memoriam: An Appreciation of Folk and Americana Music’s Sweet but Gritty Beacon

She had a little girl’s voice, slightly chirping and ether-light, and the widest eyes when she talked that punctuated her heart-shaped face. But listening to her songs, she wrote with an underlying wisdom and sense of detail about small things that made her more kin to Eudora Welty, Willa Cather or even Carson McCullers, all of whom she adored. Nanci Griffith was the ultimate contradiction: “aw shucks” presence with a gumption that took listeners by surprise. And the Austin, Texas songwriter traveled around the world many times as a songstress, an activist and a beacon of what so many women who...
Nashville, TNmxdwn.com

Ray Charles Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Legendary musician Ray Charles is one of the new 2021 inductees of the Country Hall of Fame. He is joined by session mother-daughter duo the Judds, session drummer Eddie Bayers and guitarist Pete Drake. While Charles might be better known for his pioneer work in the blues, jazz and R&B genre, the artist is also closely associated with the country genre. This is due mainly to his 1962 genre-bending album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. Check out the official announcement below.
MusicSFGate

How Jade Bird Moved to Austin and Rekindled Her Love of Britpop

Jade Bird was having a tough time out on tour in 2019, working herself to the point of exhaustion. The British singer-songwriter was on the road in the United States with Father John Misty and Jason Isbell in the wake of her self-titled debut album, not really writing much, when an idea struck her.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1976, the “Spirit” album by John Denver was certified gold. Today in 1977, the day after Elvis Presley’s death, President Jimmy Carter issued the following statement, “Elvis Presley’s death deprives our country of a part of itself. He was unique and irreplaceable. More than twenty years ago, he burst upon the scene with an impact that was unprecedented and will probably never be equaled. His music and his personality, fusing the styles of white country and black rhythm and blues, permanently changed the face of American popular culture. His following was immense and he was a symbol to people the world over, of the vitality, rebelliousness and good humor of his country.”
Posted by
Roxana Anton

Elvis Presley: His Music Career in Brief

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Elvis Presley 1973 RCA Records and Tapes publicity. Born in Mississippi in 1935, the King of Rock and Roll's career began at the age of nineteen, when he did a series of records that were meant to revival and bring the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. (source: Wikipedia)
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall. Many of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
Musicpostsouth.com

On the Lighter Side: Age doesn’t stop music legend Ronnie Milsap

Age is merely a number, and for people who love what they do for a career, it’s not what stops them from doing what they enjoy, regardless of their age. I’ve often written about the great country music performers, and no list of its finest musicians would be complete without Ronnie Milsap, the legendary singer and pianist.
Celebritiesviralhatch.com

Steve Harvey moved to tears after his son’s confession

Steve Harvey is considered one of the most influential people in Hollywood, but to reach this level he had to go through a lot of obstacles. Steve was born in West Virginia into a modest family, so he didn’t want much as a child and to achieve the success he has today he had various jobs to support himself, such as the mailman, carpet cleaner and a boxer. After he divorced his first wife, he sent most of the money he earned to his children, so it was still quite difficult for him to support himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy