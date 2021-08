It seems like we've been waiting forever for Stranger Things season four, but the wait will soon be over. Not only has Netflix shared a handful of teaser trailers already, but it finally confirmed what we'd been thinking: season four will premiere in 2022. As for whether or not season four will be the show's last, executive producer Shawn Levy told Collider that "there is a plan" because "no one's making it up as we go along . . . there is an endgame."