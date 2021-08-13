Cancel
Bena, MN

Boy accidentally shoots, kills 3-year-old girl

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENA — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot a 3-year-old girl Friday, Aug. 13, at a residence in Bena. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called at 3:54 a.m. to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in Bena. Deputies responded and learned the girl was shot by accidental gunfire by the boy in the household. The 3-year-old was transported to the Deer River hospital by family members and intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the girl was pronounced deceased at the Deer River Hospital.

www.brainerddispatch.com

