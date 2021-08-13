Cancel
The Eagles' Self-Titled Debut and 'Desperado' Get Deluxe Reissues

By Angie Martoccio
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles’ Seventies albums will be receiving lavish reissue treatment by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, releasing them on “UltraDisc One-Step” format. Rhino will reissue all six of the band’s records released that decade (their entire studio discography minus 2007’s Long Road Out of Eden) beginning with the first two records: 1972’s The Eagles and 1973’s Desperado. The self-titled debut arrives on August 15th, while the follow-up is out September 15th. Both are limited to 7,500 copies.

