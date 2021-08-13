Cancel
Herkimer County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Herkimer by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for eastern New York. Target Area: Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Herkimer County through 445 PM EDT At 358 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Utica, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Herkimer, Little Falls, Frankfort, Dolgeville, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Fairfield, Norway, West Frankfort, Garlock Corners, Curtis, Harbor, Farrel Corner, Countryman, Burrell Corners, Kelhi Corners, Hurricane and Stewart Corners. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

