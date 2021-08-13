Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaiian beach.

The boot was on the first lady's left foot Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. She also held onto crutches.

President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29. President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it wasn't known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely.”

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
67K+
Followers
60K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Hawaiian#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Stop Inn isn’t hiding that it plans to comply with the city’s new edict on the coronavirus — that all patrons dining indoors at restaurants, browsing art at museums or sweating it out at gyms must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Signs on the front door and windows of the Queens diner went up Monday ahead of Tuesday’s compliance with the city’s latest effort to fight the particularly the troublesome and more contagious delta variant that has fueled a surge in infections and hospitalizations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy