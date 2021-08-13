ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEZZA ‘Realizes My Worth’ With New Empowering Post-Breakup Anthem ‘Sola’

By Jason Brow
 2021-08-13

Cover picture for the articleAfter experiencing a terrible breakup, multi-talented singer NEZZA delivers a song that she hopes makes every heartbroken lover out there feel ‘like the absolute baddest versions of themselves.’. “For me, there have always been phases to a breakup, and ‘Sola’ was that last phase of realizing my worth and...

