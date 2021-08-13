NEZZA ‘Realizes My Worth’ With New Empowering Post-Breakup Anthem ‘Sola’

Cleveland emo-pop band The Grievance Club are back with their first new single in nearly two years, "Iconartist." The song "deals with the disillusionment that often comes as a result of putting those we respect on a pedestal, kind of going from starstruck to starfucked," the band tells us. "Essentially a 'kill your heroes' mindset, in large part as a reminder to ourselves. But it also deals with the dissonance around searching for somebody in the room who actually practices their politics and ethics, who incorporates their integrity into their art, somebody who you can look toward as a model for who you want to be; and eventually realizing how damaging it can be to place your positions and values in the hands of your heroes."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO