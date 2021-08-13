Britney Spears' Conservatorship: Jamie Is Stepping Down. What's Next?
With the news that Jamie Spears is willingly stepping down as his daughter Britney Spears’ conservator, fans and #FreeBritney supporters shared excited reactions all over the internet. Many claimed that she was finally free, but legally, that is not the case. As Spears’ father begins an “orderly transition” out of his role of 13 years, Spears is still very much under a conservatorship and it’s anyone’s guess what will happen next.www.sfgate.com
