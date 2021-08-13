Cancel
Britney Spears' Conservatorship: Jamie Is Stepping Down. What's Next?

By Brittany Spanos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news that Jamie Spears is willingly stepping down as his daughter Britney Spears’ conservator, fans and #FreeBritney supporters shared excited reactions all over the internet. Many claimed that she was finally free, but legally, that is not the case. As Spears’ father begins an “orderly transition” out of his role of 13 years, Spears is still very much under a conservatorship and it’s anyone’s guess what will happen next.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
Jamie Spears Alleges Britney Spears Needs ‘Psychiatric Hold’

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, made startling claims regarding his daughter's health in new court filings. On Friday (Aug. 6), Jamie's team filed new court documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the notes, Jamie claims that Britney's current temporary personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, called him last month to suggest that the singer be put under a 5150 psychiatric hold.
Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

Britney Spears’ new lawyer is putting up a fight for his famous client, seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune. Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his...
Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
Britney Spears is feeling 'rebellious' and 'spontaneous'

'Toxic' hitmaker Britney Spears reveals she's feeling "rebellious" and "spontaneous" as she deals with "a lot of change" in her life. Britney Spears has admitted she's feeling "rebellious" and "spontaneous". The 39-year-old star - who is currently embroiled in a legal battle as she tries to have her father Jamie...

