San Diego, CA

Sheriff: No sample taken from San Diego deputy near fentanyl

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — No toxicology sample was taken from the San Diego deputy who the sheriff claimed had overdosed from fentanyl exposure. San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has faced sharp criticism from public health experts following his claim that Deputy David Faiivae had a near-death experience after his face came within inches of fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, during a vehicle search on July 3.

