Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports on August 3rd, 2021 at approximately 8:54pm, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the town of Tyre for the report of a domestic disturbance. After further investigation, Omar B. Johnson, age 45, of 711 South Street, Himrod, NY, allegedly kicked a female in the stomach in the presence of a child and then left the scene. On August 5th 2021, Johnson turned himself in to Sheriff Deputies and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment 2nd. Johnson was processed and arraigned while at the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center. Johnson is due back in the town of Tyre court to answer to the charges on a later date.