Wine 6.15 Released With More PE Conversion Work, More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks

Qt Creator as the Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment from The Qt Company is preparing to release version 5.0 as it prepares to switch to semantic versioning. Qt Creator 5.0 is offering experimental use of Clangd as the back-end for Qt Creator's C/C++ code model. Clangd will ultimately be used for its code model rather than their existing libclang-based solution. Clangd can be used for providing code completion and other features with the Language Server Protocol. Qt Creator 5.0 is also bringing experimental support for building and running applications within Docker containers. The initial Docker integration is limited to Linux and with code-bases built using CMake.