Wine 6.15 Released With More PE Conversion Work, More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks

phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Wine 6.15 has been uncorked as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software that powers Steam Play and more for running Windows games/applications on Linux. Wine 6.15 continues the recent trend of converting more libraries to portable executable (PE) format and more 32-bit to 64-bit thunks being implemented for NTDLL calls. The WinSock WS2_32 library is the latest seeing the PE conversion.

