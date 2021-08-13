Wine 6.15 Released With More PE Conversion Work, More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks
Wine 6.15 has been uncorked as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software that powers Steam Play and more for running Windows games/applications on Linux. Wine 6.15 continues the recent trend of converting more libraries to portable executable (PE) format and more 32-bit to 64-bit thunks being implemented for NTDLL calls. The WinSock WS2_32 library is the latest seeing the PE conversion.www.phoronix.com
