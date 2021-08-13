Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants quarterback Mike Glennon 'anxious' to start vs. Jets

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kk71q_0bR3mVak00
New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Like many starting quarterbacks around the NFL, Daniel Jones will be a spectator when the New York Giants open their preseason schedule versus the New York Jets on Saturday evening. Thus, backup Mike Glennon will make his first start and appearance since joining the Giants as a free agent in March.

"This is my eighth offense in nine years, so I've gotten pretty used to it (understanding a new attack)," Glennon told Michael Eisen of the Giants' website. "It's just learning the terminology. It still takes time and I have to work at it. I have to study hard, but I guess I learn a new language every year."

Since entering the NFL via the 2013 draft, Glennon has failed to cement himself as a long-term answer at the position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. He was a backup and spot-starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

"I think you always for the first one of the year, you get anxious to get out there and play," the journeyman continued. "When you're with a new team, with a new offense, new surrounding cast and all that, it's exciting to get back out there. Obviously, you want to put your best foot forward. And preseason or not, you're always competing, and you want to play to the best your ability."

Jones dealt with multiple injury setbacks last fall, likes to scramble out of the pocket and down the field, and will once again be playing behind a suspect offensive line. The Giants will need Glennon ready to take the field at a moment's notice once they start the regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12.

Throughout his career, Glennon has completed 599 of 980 passes for 6,235 yards with 43 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Packers Acquire Cornerback Yiadom From Giants

The Green Bay Packers have acquired cornerback Isaac Yiadom in a trade with the New York Giants. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Yiadom was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018. He played in 29 games with nine starts in two seasons in Denver, with one interception and seven passes defensed. Denver shipped him to the Giants for a seventh-round pick in September. Yiadom played in 16 games with 10 starts. He didn’t intercept any passes and broke up five. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed a 61.7 percent catch rate and six touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 120.1.
NFLYardbarker

Giants trade Isaac Yiadom to Packers for fellow young CB Josh Jackson

The Giants agreed to trade Isaac Yiadom to the Packers in exchange for fellow corner Josh Jackson (Twitter link via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com). Yiadom, 25, has now been traded twice inside of one year. The Giants acquired him from the Broncos in 2020 and started him in 10 games. He finished out the year with 46 stops, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and a half sack. After the season, he agreed to a pay cut for 2021 — he’s now set to make $1.07M this year instead of a non-guaranteed $2.15M.
NFLPosted by
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in NFL History

Identifying the biggest contract busts in the NFL is a more difficult task than in other sports. For one, there's no single, consistent statistical measure that can be compared across positions. NFL...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Why Giants’ Mike Glennon shows such great value as Daniel Jones’ latest backup, veteran mentor

In a couple weeks, Mike Glennon’s wife and three young kids will roll in to Hoboken — the latest stop in his nomadic NFL life as a backup quarterback. Glennon and his wife, Jessica, have already arranged all the logistics, including day care for their two boys, 5-year-old Brady and 2½-year-old Austin. Jessica will stay home with their 4-month-old daughter, Blake, when Glennon heads out Route 3 for work with the Giants — as Daniel Jones’ latest backup and mentor.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Mike Glennon bringing wealth of QB experience to Giants

The most famous third-string quarterback in the world made a point that seems to be the exact opposite of Mike Glennon’s line of thinking. Nick Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII, was peppered recently with questions about potential trade destinations if the Bears decide to deal him, and he was clear he doesn’t want to start over in a place where he doesn’t know the coaches or the offense. In other words, Foles would choose to avoid the exact position Glennon is in as the second-stringer with the Giants.
NFLgiants.com

New York Giants vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Preseason Week 1

The Giants host the cross-town New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the team's preseason opener. This game marks the beginning of Head Coach Joe Judge's second season with Big Blue. Judge and the Giants ended 2020 with a 6-10 record, which was good enough for a second place finish in the NFC East. Saturday night's contest will be the first preseason action for the Giants in nearly two years, as New York defeated the New England Patriots in Foxborough, 31-29, on August 29th, 2019.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Daniel Jones, Lorenzo Carter won't play vs. Jets

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge announced on Thursday that quarterback Daniel Jones and linebacker Lorenzo Carter will not play against the New York Jets this week. Judge also indicated that he would meet with the team’s medical staff to determine who else will sit out on Saturday night, but didn’t have a full official list as of yet.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Three pressing Giants’ issues to watch in exhibition game vs. Jets

Here are three Giants’ issues to watch in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Jets. It will be Saquon Barkley (when he’s ready to roll) and then Devontae Booker as the 1-2 (heavy accent on the 1) punch at running back. Who comes next? Corey Clement, the former Eagles runner, has had a fine camp thus far. Can he push Booker for the backup role? Will re-signed veteran Alfred Morris stick around? Will rookie Gary Brightwell? There will be plenty of rushing attempts in these games to find out.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

What Do You Want to See From the Jets in the Preseason Opener vs. the Giants?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets. Today's question: What do you want to see from the Jets in the preseason opener vs. the Giants?. EA: All eyes will be on...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants must address offensive line after offense’s dismal showing vs. Jets

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) is hit by New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) as he throws the ball during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The NY Giants’ starting offensive line...
NFLBig Blue View

Big Blue View podcast - Previewing Giants vs. Jets

The New York Giants will finally retake the football field this weekend as they face off against the New York Jets in the teams first preseason games. We haven’t had a pre-season game since 2019, and this year’s slate of games is going to be different from any in recent memory. That’s because the NFL has trimmed the preseason schedule down to three weeks and expanded the regular season to a seventeen game schedule.

Comments / 0

Community Policy