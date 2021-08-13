Giants quarterback Mike Glennon 'anxious' to start vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Like many starting quarterbacks around the NFL, Daniel Jones will be a spectator when the New York Giants open their preseason schedule versus the New York Jets on Saturday evening. Thus, backup Mike Glennon will make his first start and appearance since joining the Giants as a free agent in March.

"This is my eighth offense in nine years, so I've gotten pretty used to it (understanding a new attack)," Glennon told Michael Eisen of the Giants' website. "It's just learning the terminology. It still takes time and I have to work at it. I have to study hard, but I guess I learn a new language every year."

Since entering the NFL via the 2013 draft, Glennon has failed to cement himself as a long-term answer at the position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. He was a backup and spot-starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

"I think you always for the first one of the year, you get anxious to get out there and play," the journeyman continued. "When you're with a new team, with a new offense, new surrounding cast and all that, it's exciting to get back out there. Obviously, you want to put your best foot forward. And preseason or not, you're always competing, and you want to play to the best your ability."

Jones dealt with multiple injury setbacks last fall, likes to scramble out of the pocket and down the field, and will once again be playing behind a suspect offensive line. The Giants will need Glennon ready to take the field at a moment's notice once they start the regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12.

Throughout his career, Glennon has completed 599 of 980 passes for 6,235 yards with 43 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.