Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, WV

Former Mercer County teacher arrested in NC for sending pornographic images to minors

cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man who was a former Mercer County teacher and coach was arrested in North Carolina for sending nude images of himself to minors. On Jun 19, 2021, Detective-Sergeant Steven Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from an underage girl in regards to the incident. The minor told officers that around June 2020, James Stehlin Jr. had added her and multiple friends on both Snapchat and Facebook.

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Crime & Safety
Mercer County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvns#Princeton Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy