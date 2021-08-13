Frisbie Memorial Hospital names CEO
Tim Jones has been appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare's Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., effective Sept. 1. "Tim has a track record for proactively leading organizations through current and anticipated challenges," Tim McManus, HCA Healthcare Capital Division president, said in an Aug. 12 news release. "He understands the importance of building a strong culture and delivering exceptional employee, physician and patient engagement."www.beckershospitalreview.com
