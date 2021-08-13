Cancel
Rochester, NH

Frisbie Memorial Hospital names CEO

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Jones has been appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare's Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., effective Sept. 1. "Tim has a track record for proactively leading organizations through current and anticipated challenges," Tim McManus, HCA Healthcare Capital Division president, said in an Aug. 12 news release. "He understands the importance of building a strong culture and delivering exceptional employee, physician and patient engagement."

