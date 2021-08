Five people were killed, and nine others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a person who was found shot to death in Rogers Park on the North Side. About 9 p.m., a male, whose age was not known, was found lying in the middle of the street in the 1300 block of West Farwell Avenue, Chicago police said. He had gunshot wounds in the face, shoulder and torso. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.