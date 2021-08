LINCOLN — The Lincoln Public Library will hold its formal grand reopening Friday. The event will be held from 2-6 p.m at the library at 47475 US Highway 78. Library Director Robin Bishop said the event will include a petting zoo, a bouncy house and shaved ice. She said the Lincoln Public Library Foundation will also be raffling off gift baskets during the event. The baskets are themed around knitting, camping, making smores and cooking respectively and include items ranging from knitting supplies, a fire pit and even cast iron skillets. She said tickets for the raffle will be sold for $1 until 5 p.m. at the event.