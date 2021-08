TOWN OF LENOX — A break-in at the Whitewater Tavern in Madison County is under investigation, and state police are asking for the public’s help. Two suspects involved in the burglary were captured on security cameras, according to state police. The pair broke into the Whitewater Tavern on Route 31 in Lenox at about 4 a.m. July 25 and stole several items. The pair wore hoods, masks and gloves.