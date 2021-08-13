Free backpack/school supply event today in Utica

UTICA — A free backpack/school supply event will be hosted by the Muslim Community Association from 3-6 p.m. today at Utica City Hall. In addition to school supplies and other health services being provided by the Muslim Community Association, Oneida County and the City of Utica are partnering to provide a COVID-19 vaccination POD to anyone interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals can register for an appointment at https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C94E0CC3FDD70470E0530A6C7C16FBBE, however registration is not necessary as walk-ins are welcome to receive the vaccine.