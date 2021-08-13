KDHE updates travel quarantine

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its travel quarantine list.

Effective Aug. 13, one specific change to note is that “anyone who attends an in-state or out-of-state mass gathering of 500 or more where individuals do not social distance and wear a mask should follow the quarantine guidelines.”

This would include concerts and sporting events such as Royals games and Sporting Kansas City matches. Previously, only out-of-state mass gatherings were included.

“Given the increased transmission of the Delta variant across the state, we now consider attendance at mass gatherings in state to be high risk situation,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said in a press release. “The virus does not know the boundaries of our state and we must all must take steps to protect those close to us by staying home after attending any large events.”

Travel quarantine lasts for seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release on day 8 and day 11, respectively.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine if they have remained asymptomatic since traveling and two weeks or longer have passed since their second dose.