GREEN BAY – If you’re going to go through ACL rehab, there are worse partners to have beside you than David Bakhtiari. That’s the company Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara kept over the past several months as he rehabbed his ACL with Bakhtiari, the Packers’ All-Pro left tackle, doing the same. Deguara, who tore his ACL in Week 4 against Atlanta, was almost three months ahead of Bakhtiari in his recovery. He was “crushed” when he heard of Bakhtiari’s torn ACL, but didn’t mind spending more time with his veteran teammate.