Let’s Get Weird – #WeirdNevada Wonders around Las Vegas

Embrace your inner oddball at these unusual slices of the Silver State. Discover why, here in the Silver State, our quirks are our perks…. Let’s face it: Nevada’s always been a little… different. But as a state home to Wild West mining towns, top-secret government facilities, mob-run casinos, and renegade art festivals, how could it not? The thing is, we love that for us. Which is why legacies of our unusual history are worth seeking out at oddball attractions all over this funk-tastic state.