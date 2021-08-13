Candidates for 2022 Santa Clara County Offices Report Their Cash
The June 2022 primary may be 10 months away, but candidates already have begun divulging fundraising, as of June 30. Funds aren’t exactly flooding into the county assessor’s race, despite the fireworks. Larry Stone, the incumbent since 1994, only raised $3,500 but padded initial campaign costs with $75,000 in personal loans, according to semi-annual Form 460s. Retiree Andrew Crockett reported $2,050 in donations, on top of a $6,400 loan.www.sanjoseinside.com
