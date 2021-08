As the summer days cool off (eventually), we'll soon be entering the early months of fall. With that, college students — or future college students — nationwide will have to handle the uncertainties that come with this unorthodox year, and that's true to the tube as well. As a spin-off of The CW's acclaimed All American, All American: Homecoming will follow two young students as they navigate the difficulties that come with being top-tier athletes in a prestigious Black university. With the series not set to premiere until sometime in 2022, we're still learning more details about this new show, but we have some notable tidbits of information about this upcoming program, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know so far about this All American spin-off series.