Brooke County Schools releases back-to-school guidelines with no mask mandate, but this could change
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Schools superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook released these guidelines for the upcoming school year:. Brooke County Schools has developed the following protocol based on guidance that has been received from the West Virginia Dept. of Education and through our ongoing collaboration with our COVID-19 taskforce, Brooke County Health Dept., nurses and other health care professionals.www.wtrf.com
