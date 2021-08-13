Cancel
Brooke County, WV

Brooke County Schools releases back-to-school guidelines with no mask mandate, but this could change

By Karen Compton
WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Schools superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook released these guidelines for the upcoming school year:. Brooke County Schools has developed the following protocol based on guidance that has been received from the West Virginia Dept. of Education and through our ongoing collaboration with our COVID-19 taskforce, Brooke County Health Dept., nurses and other health care professionals.

New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Parents demand virtual learning option for students

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s fourth COVID surge has some parents thinking they should not send their kids back to school. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting more than 13,000 new COVID cases over the weekend and 65 more deaths. Nearly 3,000 COVID patients are in the hospital and of those hospitalized, 90% are unvaccinated.
Charleston, WVWTRF

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
Ohio County, WVWTRF

Ohio County is seeing a “blossoming” of COVID cases.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over the weekend, 20 new COVID cases were added to the already 96 in Ohio County. And at the health department, they’re calling this a “blossoming” of cases. Health administrator Howard Gamble says they are now getting reports of people in the ER needing treatment...
Indianapolis, INabc57.com

Governor Holcomb backs schools on face mask mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is giving his support to the growing number of school districts across the state issuing mask mandates for students and staff as they try to head off more COVID-19 outbreaks. Several of the state's largest school districts in the Indianapolis area began requiring masks for...
Morgantown, WVWTRF

WVU to require masks in classrooms starting Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.— West Virginia University is temporarily revising its masking guidelines. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, and for the next 30 days, masks will be required for all those in classrooms, teaching and research labs on all campuses – regardless of vaccination status. —>Local Stories from 7News<— In line with...
Hickman County, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Hickman County Schools to follow mask mandate despite parent, student and staff push-back

CLINTON, KY — The Hickman County School District is drawing a line in the sand over masks. Students will be required to wear masks while they're inside school buildings. Students walked out of school in protest and joined their parents outside the school building Friday afternoon. The district's board of education held a special called meeting Friday evening to vote on an expansion to virtual learning.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Mental health is a priority for school officials

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Concerns over students and mental health are top of mind for families and school officials. Mental health professionals say despite some progress, many challenges remain. "It was all new to me. It was scary." Maria Cordova describes what it was like when she found out her...
Eaton Rapids, MIWILX-TV

Eaton Rapids joins growing list of schools requiring masks

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - For the past few weeks News 10 has been updating an article on mid-Michigan school masking policies, sometimes adding a new, previously unknown policy, but most often to take a school system from the “no masks required” section to put it in the “masks required” section.
Public HealthWTRF

WV DHHR Issues Guidance for Additional Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Individuals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health recently issued a health alert to health providers and other partners with recommendations for an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised individuals. These additional doses are not considered booster doses, but are additional doses of the vaccine intended to increase the protection for individuals who are immunocompromised who may need that additional dose to be protected from COVID-19. Guidance follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ interim recommendation to use an additional dose of Pfizer for those 12 and older, or Moderna for those 18 and older, who are severely immunocompromised. This does not apply to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Billerica, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

Billerica institutes mask mandate in all public buildings, excluding schools

BILLERICA — As communities across Middlesex County see an increase in COVID-19 cases, Billerica is implementing mask mandates for certain places in town. In an update to Billerica residents, Town Manager John Curran announced the following directive for all public buildings, excluding schools:. Employees of the town will be required...
Geneva County, ALwtvy.com

Geneva County Schools institute temporary mask mandate

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Wednesday, August 18, Geneva County Schools students, faculty and staff will be required to wear facemasks. The school district announced the measure in a Facebook post Monday evening. According to the school district, the mandate is being instituted because of the large number of COVID-19...

