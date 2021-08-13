Over 600 OC Children Hospitalized Since Pandemic Started, Officials Fear Long Term Effects

Thirty-nine people died “without fixed abode,” homeless, in OC in July 2021. Their names are:. Christopher SMITH who died on July 1st in Buena Park, Richard ESTRADA ARELLANO who died on July 3rd in Anaheim, Marcelo FARIAS VALENCIA who died on July 3rd in Santa Ana, Joshua HUEY who died on July 5th in Huntington Beach, Stephen RINEBERG who died on July 5th in Garden Grove, Timothy CLARK who died on July 7th in Garden Grove, Alfredo AGUINALDO who died on July 8th in Fullerton, Tara BEOUGHER who died on July 8th in Garden Grove, Jose RIVERA who died on July 8th in Santa Ana, Charles ARME JR. who died on July 8th in Orange, Daniel ESCOBAR who died on July 9th in Santa Ana, Greggory TILDEN who died on July 10th in Fountain Valley, Derek KEEN who died on July 11th in Fountain Valley, James STALLCUP who died on July 11th in Anaheim, Alicia FUENTES who died on July 12th in Anaheim, Jeffrey GLEASON who died on July 12th in Costa Mesa, Leticia MAHE who died on July 14th in Garden Grove, Troy LOZANO who died on July 14th in Fullerton, Douglas TYLER who died on July 14th in Newport Beach, Joseph PARSAKIS who died on July 15th in Anaheim, Andrew KEISLER who died on July 16th in Costa Mesa, David CHAVEZ SR. who died on July 16th in Anaheim, Enrique LOVATO who died on July 16th in Anaheim, Patricia SMITH who died on July 17th in Fullerton, Dennis MCCULLOCH who died on July 20th in Santa Ana, Jaime GARDUNO RODRIGUEZ who died on July 23rd in Anaheim, Ricardo CORDOVA BARRAGAN who died on July 25th in Newport Beach, Roberto ESPINOZA who died on July 25th in Fullerton, Hunter EVANS who died on July 26th in Anaheim, Steve STRONG who died on July 26th in Anaheim, Moises ZEPEDA who died on July 27th in Costa Mesa, Jamie HOWARD who died on July 28th in Huntington Beach, Jose CASTENION who died on July 28th in Santa Ana, Jorge RODRIGUEZ who died on July 29th in Anaheim, Richard MILLAN who died on July 30th in Laguna Hills, Alexis WHITE who died on July 30th in Santa Ana, Brian BOLES who died on July 31st in Garden Grove, Aaron SPONSELLER who died on July 31st in Santa Ana and Bradly GASTON who died on July 31st in Santa Ana.