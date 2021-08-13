Sharlene M. Burnell, 66, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sharlene M. Burnell, 66, of Center Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 12, 2021 at UVHN – Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone. Sharlene was born on September 3, 1954 in Massena, the daughter of the late Earl and Sharlene (Page) Crump and attended Massena schools. On June 27, 1982, she married Lawrence W. Deshane in Winthrop. He predeceased her on January 9, 1991. Sharlene was a homemaker who enjoyed watching television, doing puzzles and crossword puzzles.www.wwnytv.com
Comments / 0