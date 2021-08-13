Cancel
Lee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Lee, Inland Lee by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Lee; Inland Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lee County through 415 PM EDT At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. James City, or 8 miles south of Cape Coral, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, McGregor, Matlacha, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Harlem Heights, Pineland, Iona, St. James City, Pine Island Center, Cypress Lake, Saint James City, Punta Rassa, Bokeelia and Useppa Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Pine Island#Useppa Island#Coastal Lee
