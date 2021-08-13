Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS Dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions today. South and southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 10 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and early evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 35 percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Please check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.