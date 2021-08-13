Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aitkin County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-14 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS Dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions today. South and southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 10 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and early evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 35 percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Please check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
County
Koochiching County, MN
County
Aitkin County, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Cook County, MN
County
Itasca County, MN
County
Cass County, MN
City
Carlton, MN
County
Carlton County, MN
County
Crow Wing County, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
County
Pine County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#St Louis#Crow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy