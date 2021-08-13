Message from Area Pediatricians

As local pediatricians, we continue to see firsthand the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 virus on children and their families. In our offices, we have treated patients who are sick with COVID symptoms. Some of them have needed hospitalization for severe cases and complications. We have watched as students, including many with special needs, missed out on in-person instruction and school services because of the pandemic. More and more teenagers have been coming to us with depression and anxiety as they struggle to maintain routines and connect with others. On a daily basis, we work with parents who are overwhelmed with the stresses and fears this pandemic has brought on their families.