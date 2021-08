I'm Ed. I'm new here. Not sure if I'm in the right forum, but I'm having problems with my 85% hydration sourdough. The recipe (Buckwheat with Toasted Groats and Creme Fraishe) is from Chad Robertson's Tartine Book no. 3. Sorry this is going to be a long story so just bare with me. The first time I tried this recipe it worked out fine.... well, almost. In his book Tartine Book no.3, he uses a blend of 50/50 whole wheat and white hard bread flour for his starter and leaven. I used a high extraction Prairie Hard Red flour instead from Brodflour instead. Brodflour is a local bakery that sells freshly milled flour. And I'm also following a different recipe from his latest audio book Getting Started with Sourdough. That means adding a booster leaven before I make the main leaven. Everything worked out fine and dandy. The dough was nice and puffy after the overnight retard. I was surprised how big it was. When I scored it, it immediately started deflating, not only that the dutch oven I was using was too small for the dough. I have a five quart dutch oven. No surprise it didn't have a good oven spring when I took it out of the oven.