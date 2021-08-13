Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for all of Central New York
The National Weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of Central New York until 11 p.m. Friday. Other large swaths of Upstate New York are also covered. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington and Yates.www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0