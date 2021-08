It’s been 20 years since fans have been invited in to check out the luxurious pads of celebrities, musicians and actors alike on MTV Cribs. But the show is back with a bang for 2021 and kicking things off will be rapper Big Sean who invites us into his Los Angeles mansion before fans get a peek at the pad of extreme sports athlete-turned-reality TV host TJ Lavin, who gives us a look at his remodeled home in Las Vegas. Episode 1 of MTV Cribs Season 18 premieres tonight on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30 p.m. on MTV.