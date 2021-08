The PWHPA announced plans for its third season today which included a few noteworthy details for the third installment of the Dream Gap Tour. Chief among those details is that there will be five training hubs again for the 2021-22 season, but with a change. Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Minnesota will all return as hubs. However, Boston will replace New Hampshire. The PWHPA said in an email to The Ice Garden that the staff for Boston will be announced soon.