Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen, TX

PFSweb Receives Nasdaq Notice On Late Filing Of Its Form 10-Q

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) - Get Report, a global commerce services company, announced that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 10, 2021 notifying the company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (the "2021 10-Q") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of August 9, 2021, the company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

This Notice received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's shares. Nasdaq has provided the company with 60 calendar days, until October 11, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the filing of the 2021 10-Q, or February 7, 2022, to regain compliance.

The company expects and intends to submit to Nasdaq the compliance plan by October 11, 2021.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About PFSweb, Inc.PFSweb (PFSW) - Get Report is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

Investor Relations:Cody Slach and Jackie KeshnerGateway Investor Relations1-949-574-3860 PFSW@gatewayir.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Pandora, TX
Allen, TX
Business
City
Commerce, TX
City
Allen, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfsweb#Pfsw#The Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Pfsweb#Procter Gamble#L Or Al Usa#Champion Pandora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Announces Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. Shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,131 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Pegasystems worth $97,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Tectonic Financial, Inc. For: Jun 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. I, A. Haag Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic Financial, Inc., certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Tectonic Financial, Inc. (the “registrant”) for the quarter...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,775 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. A number...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PINTEREST, INC. For: Aug 10 Filed by: Levine Jeremy S.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Snap Inc For: Aug 10 Filed by: Spiegel Evan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 ZOGENIX, INC. For: Aug 10 Filed by: GARNER CAM L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents the weighted average purchase price per share. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from $14.81 to $14.83 per...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. For: Aug 10 Filed by: CARROLL J MARTIN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Cullman Bancorp, Inc. For: Jun 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. I, John A. Riley, III, certify that:. 1) I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Cullman...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Adagio Therapeutics, For: Aug 10 Filed by: Redmile Group, LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The Series C...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Floor & Decor Holdings, For: Aug 10 Filed by: STARRETT PETER

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. For: Aug 10 Filed by: JENSON WARREN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 UPWORK, INC For: Aug 10 Filed by: Brown Hayden

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Safehold Inc. For: Aug 10 Filed by: ADLER DEAN S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 OVERSTOCK.COM, INC For: Aug 10 Filed by: Weight Joel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sale...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Black Creek Diversified For: Jun 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Black Creek Diversified Property Fund Inc. (the “registrant”);. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q YUMMIES INC For: Jun 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1.I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Yummies, Inc.;. 2.Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Post Holdings, Inc. For: Jun 30

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 1.I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Post Holdings, Inc.;. 2.Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. To Report Second Quarter Results And File Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q On Wednesday, August 4

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on August 4, 2021, after the close of the stock market. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate or by dialing 855-871-7398 , participant code 7094764 .

Comments / 0

Community Policy