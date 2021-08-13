Cancel
Evansville, IN

EPD arrest man suspected of catalytic converter theft

By Digital Team
WTVW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested an Evansville man on Friday on charges of theft of auto parts and criminal mischief. Evansville Police Officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the 200 block of North Green River Road. A witness reported that he heard sounds of a saw and could see a subject dressed in black on the back lot of a car dealership. Officers located an SUV on the lot with its catalytic converter cut off. Officers located the suspect who was identified as Edward Payne Jr., 36, hiding on the lot. Police say a handheld saw and an automobile jack were recovered near Payne. Payne was taken into custody and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

