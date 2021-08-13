Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia reports highest 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in children since start of pandemic

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Georgia reported the highest 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases among children 17 and younger since the start of the pandemic Friday.

Today’s 7-day average was 949.8 for children between 0 and 17 years old across the state.

Just one month ago, on July 13, the state was averaging 69.1 cases in that age group.

That represents over a 1,200% increase in cases over the course of the last 30 days.

The previous highest 7-day average was 868.4 cases on Jan. 14, 2021.

The data comes as many children are finishing their second week of school. Most of metro Atlanta’s school districts were reporting new COVID-19 cases in the hundreds.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported this week in the 10 - 17 age group. The 7-day average of cases for that age group is currently 532.

Children over age 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children ages 5 - 9 saw the second-highest number of cases, with a 7-day average of 261 cases.

On Thursday, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta released a statement saying they are experiencing higher than normal volumes in their emergency departments and urgent care centers.

“Families and caregivers: Know when to contact your child’s doctor and when to take your child to the emergency department,” the hospital wrote. “Visit www.choa.org/testing for more information on COVID-19 testing.”

At least 12 children have died of COVID-19 in Georgia.

