St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals: Return of the Jack (Flaherty)

JACK FLAHERTY WILL RETURN. The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals just played against each other last week. Not much has changed since then for the Royals. The Royals have a wRC+ of 87, which is down from the 89 they were at a week ago, which puts them at 25th in the league in that stat which is up from 27th overall. Sal Perez is still the best hitter on the team with a 120 wRC+. Edward Olivares was hot since being called up on July 31, but went hittless in nine plate appearances against the Cardinals. He was sent back down on 8/10 in exchange for reliever Joel Payamps.