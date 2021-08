Jackbox Games is getting ready to release the Jackbox Party Pack 8 and they’ve revealed the final game that will be included: Weapons Drawn. This will be a social deduction game where players will need to solve a murder. The catch is that all players will play the role of detective as well as the role of murderer. Of course, as you murder, clues will be left and each player has a letter from their name that they must hid in their drawings to serve as a calling card. This has quite a bit of potential. Are you excited for the Jackbox Party Pack 8 releasing this fall?