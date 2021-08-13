Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The A's are still on fire, so we are still betting on them, plus other top picks for Friday

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've made it to another weekend and that means quality time with your couch and remote as you watch endless amounts of baseball. It's Chris Bengel back with you once again and we were nearly perfect on Thursday. New York Yankees starter Andrew Heaney got lit up just like I thought he would, but that moneyline Chicago White Sox play was a little more dramatic than I envisioned.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Field Of Dreams Game#The White Sox#The Chicago Cubs#Eastern#The Cleveland Indians#Angels#Rockies#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Nothing special about these Yankees and Mets so here’s why they still have hope

Since the trade deadline, the Yankees and Mets have seemingly given off distinctly different vibes. The Yankees, who did big things in adding lefty sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo to their mostly all right-handed lineup, went on an immediate 10-3 winning spurt against the Marlins, Orioles, Mariners and Royals before being bludgeoned in the cornfield by the AL Central dominating White Sox ...
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Keuchel scheduled to start for Chicago against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (68-50, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -108, Athletics -109; over/under...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: La Russa calls Abreu an all-time great

With two outs and the Chicago White Sox trailing the Yankees by one on run on Saturday night, hope was dwindling for the South Siders. Jose Abreu came strolling up to the plate with the game in the balance. As he has done throughout his career, the 2020 American League...
MLBSacramento Bee

Oakland A’s drop first game in critical series against Chicago White Sox

The Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox met on the South Side with identical records and in entirely different situations. The White Sox are cruising with a 10 game lead in first place in the AL Central. The Oakland A’s have a handful of teams vying for a postseason spot they hope to hold. But the White Sox prevailed, beating the A’s 5-2 on Monday night.
MLBsemoball.com

Hendriks gets save as White Sox beat Athletics 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- Michael Kopech got the ball to Craig Kimbrel, and he handed it over to Liam Hendriks. The Chicago White Sox like their chances when they go to their bullpen. Kimbrel worked out of a jam in the eighth inning and Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox hope to hit A's All-Star Chris Bassitt

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt enters his Tuesday road start against the Chicago White Sox with career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. As Bassitt has accumulated statistics, his teammates' confidence in their ace has grown. "He throws strikes," Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman said. "He knows how to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brian Goodwin batting eighth Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics. Goodwin is back in the lineup after being held out Sunday versus a lefty. He is playing right field and hitting eighth while Andrew Vaughn shifts to designated hitter. Yoan Moncada is back on the hot corner in place of Danny Mendick and batting fifth.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Lopez expected to start as White Sox host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (68-51, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (69-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (12-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .75 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox +101, Athletics -119; over/under...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 5, Athletics 2

The White Sox (69-50) entered today having lost four of their last five games. Things did not appear to be getting easier, as a strong opponent in the Athletics (68-51) came to town. However, the South Siders battled back to take the first game of this four-game series in Chicago.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox News: Yasmani Grandal gets promoted

CHICAGO - JUNE 04: Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after hitting the second of two home runs on the night against the Detroit Tigers on June 4, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 9-8, (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
chicitysports.com

Should the White Sox Switch Craig Kimbrel to Closer Role?

Since acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, questions have been constantly asked on what role Kimbrel will have with the team. With Liam Hendriks as the established closer on the team, it becomes a good problem to have if you are the White Sox. In...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

White Sox take Series Opener against A’s

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Seby Zavala had two hits and two RBIs as Chicago improved to an AL-best...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

La Russa's White Sox put the squeeze on A's in 5-2 victory

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa managed the “Bash Brothers” era for the A’s. Against them Monday night, La Russa oversaw a small-ball win for the White Sox. A sixth-inning sequence illustrated it. Luis Robert struck a leadoff single against Yusmeiro Petit. Three pitches later, Robert left for second base. Yan Gomes’ throw looked on time. Robert was called out. La Russa summoned a lifeline that wasn’t available in his Oakland tenure: a replay challenge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The ponytail gang dominates the Oakland A’s

The Chicago White Sox needed a big game from everyone. They also needed to see their bullpen at its best if the ball was handed over to them with a lead. That was the case on Monday night when the White Sox defeated the Oakland A’s by a final score of 5-2. The offense did its job but it would have all been for not if they didn’t get good pitching.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game Thread #119: A’s at White Sox

The bad news is the Oakland A’s missed an opportunity over the weekend, losing two of three games to the last-place Texas Rangers. But the good news the A’s are still a smokin’ hot 9-3 in August! Granted, most of that action has come against weaker competition like Texas and Cleveland, but now they’ll finally get a real test against a contender this week in the Chicago White Sox.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Grandal's (knee) rehab assignment will be moved to Triple-A Charlotte beginning Tuesday. Grandal began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham last Wednesday, and the backstop wound up going 4-for-11 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored across four games. It's not entirely clear how many games the club plans on having him play with Charlotte, but assuming he continues to progress well, the 32-year-old figures to have a chance of being activated from the 10-day IL by the end of the week. Grandal should resume as Chicago's primary catcher once he's activated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy