July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

DEVILS LAKE - Even the occasional thunderstorm has not quenched the general conditions plaguing a slew of the surrounding counties in central North Dakota. Of course, droughts are nothing new to the region, nor are they alien. The current drought, however, has left a sight for sore eyes. Even the counting numbers could explain as such. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Ramsey's 0.83'' inches of precipitation during the 2021 month of July was the third driest July month dating back to 1895 and the driest July dating back to 1985 (0.33'').