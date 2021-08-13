Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Glazy Susan hopeful to reopen this weekend after DCU Center cooling system fails

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - Popular specialty doughnut shop, Glazy Susan, hopes to reopen this weekend after being closed since late Thursday morning. According to the shop's owners, Susan and Joseph Skrzek, they were informed on Wednesday the chiller in the DCU Center had failed and there was no timetable for its repair. Additionally, the Skrzeks were told there was no temporary cooling solution available to them.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcu Center#Food Drink#Dcu Center#Spectrum News 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy