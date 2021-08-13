Cancel
Winnipeg Jets Interested in Red Wings 2015 First-Round Pick (Report)

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets front office has been extremely active this offseason. Besides trading for both Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon, they have also signed all four of their restricted free agents. Even though it looks like the Jets have no cap space left, it seems that Kevin Cheveldayoff and his...

