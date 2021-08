The afternoon of August 11 was rather exciting in my community - the tiny, remote Aboriginal township of Goodooga in north-western NSW. After months of waiting, our COVID-19 vaccination clinic was planned for the next day. Then the news came through of a positive case in Walgett, and the vaccine clinic was cancelled. In the midst of an unrelenting COVID-19 outbreak in NSW, other Aboriginal communities like Goodooga are facing uncertain times ahead. A clearly defined vulnerable community From the start of the pandemic, Aboriginal people were identified as “a clearly defined vulnerable community”. These vulnerabilities stem from both chronic health...