Six months after the prime minister received his first jab, Australia finally has a national plan to roll out COVID vaccines. The plan’s goals, set out in the Operation COVID Shield document released this week, are to ensure public confidence in the vaccine rollout and to get as many Australians as possible vaccinated as early as possible. The plan looks to reach the vaccination targets set out in modelling from the Doherty Institute and announced after national cabinet. That would aim to have 80% of eligible Australians fully vaccinated by the end of the year. This figure has been criticised by some...