Fantasy Football draft prep: Using target data, ADP and player tendencies to help you make key WR decisions

With all of the different formats out there for fantasy football, there is no one perfect draft formula. This can be seen in the SuperFlex format as the values of players change drastically. If you are new to SuperFlex the basic premise behind it is this, you have an extra flex spot in which you can start any position even quarterback. Due to this, the most valuable position in this format is quarterback. As they tend to be the most consistent in scoring high point totals week in and week out. With this in mind, we have to pay close attention to runs on quarterbacks in the draft. As we start the SuperFlex draft we have to check our league scoring formats as this will impact some picks for us as well.