Fantasy Football draft prep: Using target data, ADP and player tendencies to help you make key WR decisions

By Dave Richard
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's too many teams, too many receivers getting too many targets ... and not many Fantasy points to go 'round. Some of the league's most prolific and pass-heavy offenses have three or more receivers who have Fantasy appeal but are still hard to gauge. How will they be used? Will they keep getting fed targets, or is the diversification of throws from the quarterback a certainty that will cannibalize their Fantasy upside from game to game? And just how do their quarterbacks do throwing to certain receivers?

