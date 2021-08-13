10 quick questions: Neighbours, Home and Away, and classic Australian soap operas

In the latest TV show ratings, Love Island‘s Season 3 finale drew 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, enjoying no bump week-to-week. Did you agree with the winning couple, or feel (as I do) that the runners-up deserved it more? Opening CBS’ night, 60 Minutes Presents delivered Sunday’s biggest audience (6.2 mil), while Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.9) dipped week-to-week yet still dominated the night in the demo. Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (380K/0.1) matched its smallest audience ever. Wellington Paranormal‘s Stateside Season 2 opener did 180K/0.0 (which is indeed frightful!), followed by Dead Pixels‘ 200K/0.0. Leading out of a fresh Celebrity Family Feud (4.2 mil/0.5), an ABC News special did 3.2 mil/0.4. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. If Happy Fun Ball begins to smoke, get away immediately.