Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

10 quick questions: Neighbours, Home and Away, and classic Australian soap operas

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I clapped eyes on an Australian soap opera, I was seven years old and sneaking a clandestine glimpse at Home and Away on the black and white TV in our holiday house. It was 1989 and there was a shark in Summer Bay – my first, but not my last, taste of the heights (and deep lows) of Australian serial drama.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soaps#Summer Bay#Soap Operas#Australian#Hunters Collectors#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Australia
Related
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Jose and Rachel Battle Nerves Meeting for the First Time in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Reality is hitting for Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo as they prepare to meet each other for the first time at the wedding altar. The Married at First Sight couple comes face-to-face for the first time in Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content), and PopCulture has an exclusive sneak peek of the tense moments leading up to the bride and groom's big moment.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

10 quick questions: nostalgic Australian children’s television

With so many Australians currently in lockdown, the desire for comfort viewing is at an all-time high. Here in Melbourne, where we’ve just been sent back into our Covid burrows after a brief week in the sunshine, I find myself swinging between crying at the extremes of athletic performance at the Tokyo Olympics, and craving the sweet nostalgia of the golden age of Australian kids’ television.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

15 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Christian's life is turned upside-down when he realises he has made a terrible mistake. Elsewhere, Jasmine struggles to remember the explosion, while Nikau is pushed to breaking point by Sienna. Here's a full collection of 15...
MusicThe Quietus

Home And Away: Bulbils' Blue Forty

Compiling some of their best bits from an extensive lockdown archive, Richard Dawson and Sally Pilkington have produced a salve for our collective malaise, finds Johny Lamb. Here is a curious thing: Blue Tapes are releasing three tracks by Bulbils, a collaboration between Richard Dawson and his Hen Ogledd bandmate Sally Pilkington. Not so remarkable at first glance, but these tracks are selected favourites from the – count them, please – sixty-three albums they made together during the thick of the pandemic. This is an astonishing feat and more than some manage to assemble across an entire career, so why just three tracks?
TV & Videoscourierjournal.net

Soap Opera Preview

Finn learned a shocking secret about his past. A significant bombshell dropped at Steffy and Finn's wedding reception. Katie and Donna strolled down memory lane while looking at old photo albums. Chaos ensued at the reception at Forrester Mansion. Donna made a confession to Katie about Eric. Steffy was angry, and Finn was torn at how their pasts were intertwined. Family and friends provided backup when Ridge made a demand of an unwelcome guest. Wait to See: An emotional Steffy lays down the law to her new husband on their wedding day. A master manipulator devises a plan. Finn attempts to navigate his new situation.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Will Johnny and Bao's Marriage Survive the Season Finale? Fans Think They're Headed for Divorce

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight. Since Married At First Sight first premiered in 2014, experts have matched a total of 44 couples. But not all of them have survived the season finale. Among the couples who have been paired over the years, more than half have chosen to renew their vows on Decision Day, but only 30 percent of those marriages remain intact today.
Celebritiestelegraphherald.com

Soap opera star Jay Pickett dies ‘suddenly’ on movie set

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett “passed away suddenly” while filming a movie in Idaho. Pickett, 60, was on the “Treasure Valley” set when he died Friday, director Travis Mills said Sunday in a statement online. “Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive,” Mills wrote....
TV SeriesPopculture

'Love Island USA' Season 3 Sparks Mixed Feelings for Fans Over Sunday Night's Dumpings

Love Island USA season 3 has been heating up the summer TV landscape all season long, and the latest episode led to plenty of drama thanks to dumpings and recouplings courtesy of the return of the scandalous Casa Amor. The feature, a staple of the original British franchise, was first brought to the American version of the hit reality series back in Season 2, and its return in Season 3 is proving to be just as dramatic, leading to plenty of reactions from Love Island viewers.
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

Girl, Faiz Duman: What happened to the actor who played Arif after the end of the story | The courage of the woman | Female Strength | Fame of Turkish soap operas

Duman is an artist born in Turkey And is now 38 years old. In his early years he had serious problems because his whole family had to start anew in Istanbul, and one of his major shortcomings was language. In the midst of these setbacks, the famous actor, “Courage for a Woman,” strives to succeed in life, and the boy succeeds.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Gossip Girl: 7 Quick Fixes to Make the Reboot a Success

Gossip Girl is one of the latest reboots to hit the air, and while the first half of Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 had its moments, the series has struggled to maintain decent quality. With the show off the air until November, it's time to look at the show to...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Ratings: Love Island Flat With Finale, Big Brother Tops Night, Legends Low

In the latest TV show ratings, Love Island‘s Season 3 finale drew 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, enjoying no bump week-to-week. Did you agree with the winning couple, or feel (as I do) that the runners-up deserved it more? Opening CBS’ night, 60 Minutes Presents delivered Sunday’s biggest audience (6.2 mil), while Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.9) dipped week-to-week yet still dominated the night in the demo. Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (380K/0.1) matched its smallest audience ever. Wellington Paranormal‘s Stateside Season 2 opener did 180K/0.0 (which is indeed frightful!), followed by Dead Pixels‘ 200K/0.0. Leading out of a fresh Celebrity Family Feud (4.2 mil/0.5), an ABC News special did 3.2 mil/0.4. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. If Happy Fun Ball begins to smoke, get away immediately.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tessa’s Search And Rescue, Power Of Love Saves Mariah And Baby

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is still missing. It could get dangerous, especially if she goes into labor. It is confirmed that Tessa goes out to search for the missing woman. This suggests it might end up being a story about the power of love. It will strengthen Mariah and Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) relationship — as long as the surrogate and unborn baby can be found before it’s too late.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy