Omar Sakr, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Evelyn Araluen – on poetry in the pandemic

Omar Sakr, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Evelyn Araluen Composite: Guardian Australia

“I don’t turn to poetry to be soothed,” the poet Omar Sakr – winner of the 2020 Prime Minister’s Literary award – confessed at Guardian Australia’s Zoom book club on Friday.

Reading his poem Masks Off – an ironic work yearning for the “simpler anger” of everyday human atrocities that dominated the news cycle before Covid-19 hit – Sakr joined the writer and social advocate Yassmin Abdel-Magied, and the poet, critic and editor of the Overland literary journal, Evelyn Araluen, in an interactive event co-hosted by Red Room Poetry to mark Australian Poetry Month.

All three read poems that shared themes of lockdown, isolation and pestilence, in a session that showed contemporary Australian poetry is as relevant as ever.

“So much of what we’re seeing and witnessing and experiencing in life is wrapped in dead language, unfeeling jargon,” Sakr said.

“I think that’s why we feel so increasingly disconnected from the world, and from ourselves.”

“I’ve got a poem about monotony” offered Araluen, before launching into The Inevitable Pandemic Poem, written during last year’s very first lockdown in April: “A spilt month leaking from the edges of pre-faded posters reading we’re all in this together” and a government “selling Anzac Day on YouTube”.

Phoning in from Paris, Abdel-Magied read the Maxine Beneba Clarke poem Generation Zoom from her apartment in a post-lockdown city, before reading her own work observing the simple pleasures of newfound freedom. Was savouring a meal finally prepared by someone else too embarrassingly bourgeois?

Related: The Airways by Jennifer Mills review – deeply vivacious and arresting ghost story

“For me, poetry has always been a place where I’ve looked for understanding and answers where I can’t find them in other places,” Magied said.

The author of acclaimed collection The Lost Arabs, Sakr said that although he had always been seduced by the music of poetry, he did not turn to the form as a source of comfort.

“I turn to poetry to be in communion, to add other voices to the song of my witnessing, my resistance, my pain and joy. To go from being alone to being in a chorus,” he said.

Hosting the event – which was briefly disrupted by unregistered guests – Guardian Australian’s deputy culture editor, Stephanie Convery, asked the panel how they overcame the common misconception that contemporary Australian poetry could be “a secret doorway to which a lot of us don’t have the keys”.

Araluen, a descendant of the Bundjalung Nation, admitted that she shared this view when growing up in western Sydney.

“The kind of poetry I read in school and in my early years at university was actually less of a kind of a comfort or an intellectual exercise and actually significantly more of a hurdle to overcome,” she said.

“I did not see myself as a poet at all in that process of receiving an education in literature, much less Australian literature, because there was no actual place for that.

“I can honestly say that I found my interest in poetry through performance work, through YouTube, through local community events and local voices.”

Guardian Australia’s book club is a free, interactive event hosted on Zoom each month. September’s date, topic and guests will be announced in coming weeks.